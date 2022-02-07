SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film based on jungle adventure theme? RGV comments

SS Rajamouli’s directorial featuring superstar Mahesh Babu has been in the news for some time now. With passing time, several details regarding the project tentatively titled SSMB29 have been unveiled. The latest update about the venture is that the film is reportedly a jungle-based adventure.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma took to Twitter and wrote, “Epudo chepesaru idi african jungle based ani adventure ehh inka eh character untadi adi tappithe.. @ssrajamouli sir bring the #JamesBond character fr @urstrulyMahesh sir #SarkaruVaariPaata #SSMB29.”

Check out the post below:

The script for his space adventure has been penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad. Revealing about the film’s shooting schedule, director SS Rajamouli had shared at the RRR press conference, "I will be working with Mahesh Babu next but I am not thinking about this project now. All my focus is on RRR. I want to bring this film closer to the audience and awaiting to know their response after they watch the film on the big screens. I will start thinking about Mahesh Babu’s project only after I'm done with RRR."

Talking to Pinkvilla about SSMB29, SS Rajamouli further revealed, “I am the kind of person who wants to keep all my focus on one film. Only after a film is completely done, only then I look into the next film. Also, I need to thank Mahesh. He was the first person to declutter the Pongal release. He was gracious enough and thought logically to create a positive atmosphere." It will be interesting to see this jungle themed adventure film starring Mahesh Babu.

