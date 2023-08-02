SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film first update likely to be released on superstar’s birthday

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli teamed up for an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Ever since the announcement was made last year, the anticipation has been sky-high among the audiences. The film is said to be the next big thing in Indian cinema. As fans await with bated breath for the film, the big update is said to be announced on Mahesh Babu's birthday.

According to the latest, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer are planning to release a big update on the actor's birthday. SSMB29 will be announced officially on Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 with a poster. Several reports claim that a concept poster of the film will be released. The superstar will be featured in the never seen before avatar for SS Rajamouli's film.

Mahesh Babu birthday countdown begins as SSMB29 update is expected to release

Mahesh Babu’s character inspired by Lord Hanuman

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman. “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fighting against all odds in the jungles. In fact, even the trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli,” revealed a source close to the development.

About SSMB29

Recently, the screenwriter and the director's father, screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that SSMB29 will be bigger than RRR. The pre-production work of the pan-Indian film is underway and Mahesh Babu will be reportedly undergoing training in the workshop for a period of three months.

The director also mentioned that his next, SSM29 will be a globe-trotting adventure. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama. The director is planning to rope in the best technicians from the Indian film industry and Hollywood as the film is pan-world. While the cast and crew are yet to be announced, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone is being considered for the role of the female lead.

