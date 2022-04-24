SSMB29: Mahesh Babu heads to Dubai for SS Rajamouli directorial; Shoot likely to go on floors in December

Hitmaker SS Rajamouli who is savouring the success of RRR, is currently in Dubai for Mahesh Babu starrer pan-India movie, being referred to as SSMB29. Mahesh Babu too has headed to Dubai with his family for a workcation. According to our sources, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will meet each other in Dubai to discuss the script of their much-awaited film. The shooting for the same is likely to go on floors this December.

As earlier we revealed, Rajamouli is on a short vacation in Dubai as he wants to relax and bask in the glorious success in leisure while he is also prepping up for his next Pan-India. Mahesh Babu, ahead of his every film's release, makes sure to take a break and spend enough time with family. The actor is headed to Dubai, one of his favourite holiday destinations ahead of Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s release. A photo of him from Hyderabad airport has surfaced on social media.

Take a look:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu. Produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film has Cinematography by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh has taken care of editing and AS Prakash is the art director.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be out for the audience in cinemas from May 12th.

