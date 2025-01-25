SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra REACT to SS Rajamouli's 'captured' post ahead of their globe-trotting adventure

SS Rajamouli directorial SSMB29 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects in the current timeline. The filmmaker has roped in two massive stars, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, in the lead for the movie, which is touted as a globe-trotting adventure. And now, his latest social media post seems to have grabbed attention.

Taking to Instagram, SS Rajamouli shared an interesting picture of the majestic lion Bob Jr., while he could be seen holding an Indian passport in his hand. The glimpse also showed the lion getting behind bars, referring to how the actors have been locked in for the movie.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, SS Rajamouli penned a caption, which read, “Captured...”

Soon, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu dropped comments on SSR’s post, which were unmissable. While the actress penned, "Finally," the Guntur Kaaram actor, on the other hand, wrote, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu.”

For the unversed, based on exclusive Pinkvilla reports, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra have had a formalized meeting already to kickstart the shooting for the movie.

The actors, who are collaborating for the first time ever, have been a part of script reading sessions and have also participated in a look test.

Advertisement

A source close to the development of the film revealed, “Priyanka Chopra’s addition to the project has undoubtedly elevated the film's star power and talent pool. It’s going to be bigger and better. She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture. The director and the actress were in discussions for six months before finalizing her involvement in the film.”

ALSO READ: Identity OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer action thriller online