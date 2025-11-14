SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's jungle adventure locks release date, to hit theaters on March 25, 2027- REPORT

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is all geared up to unveil its title on November 15, 2025. Ahead of the Globetrotter Event, a new report suggests that the film will release in theaters on March 25, 2027.

According to a report by Let's Cinema, the much-anticipated cinematic venture has finalized its release date as March 25, 2027, more than a year and a half from now. However, as of now, this remains only a report, with an official confirmation yet to be issued by the makers.

Interestingly, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the makers initially planned to release SSMB29 as a two-part venture, but later reconsidered and opted for a single-cinematic film instead.

We also reported that the makers plan to shoot the film throughout 2026, eventually targeting a 2027 release.

More about SSMB29

SSMB29 is an upcoming globetrotting adventure film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli after the massive success of RRR, the movie reportedly features the superstar as a rugged explorer inspired by African folklore and Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones.

The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead, marking her return to Indian cinema after 2019's romantic drama The Sky Is Pink, where she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Recently, the makers unveiled the actress's first-look poster, introducing her as Mandakini. The femme fatale character played by the Desi Girl exudes a strong sense of action and allure, as she appears stunning in a bright yellow saree while holding a gun.

See Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini

Before Priyanka's first look, the makers also introduced Prithviraj Sukumaran as the film's prime antagonist. His first-look poster presents him as Kumbha, a supervillain with a scientific edge.

See Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look

As the film's official title is set to be unveiled at the Globetrotter Event in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025, the event will stream on JioHotstar within India.

