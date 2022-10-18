SSMB29: Mahesh Babu to romance Deepika Padukone in SS Rajamouli's directorial?

If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the first time that Mahesh Babu will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, the diva will be seen alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Project K.

Post the success of RRR, movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to SS Rajamouli' s next venture. The filmmaker will be helming superstar Mahesh Babu in the project tentatively named SSMB29. Adding to the hype for the movie, the latest reports suggest that the makers are considering Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone as the leading lady for this untitled drama. However, the team is yet to approach the actress.

As Pinkvilla reported earlier, SSMB29 will be a jungle-based adventure drama and is likely to go on the floors by the first half of next year. In addition to this, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the project will be based on a real-life incident. When asked about the same, he said, “Yes, you can write it. It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year."

In the meantime, speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu spilled the beans about the venture, “It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film."

Right now, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' directorial SSMB28. He is working with Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the movie. Bankrolled by Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, ace musician S Thaman is providing the tunes for the drama.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s next inspired by real life incident, confirms KV Vijayendra Prasad