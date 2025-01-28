SSMB29: Not Prithviraj Sukumaran, but THIS Bollywood actor joins Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu's jungle adventure movie?

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is one of the most highly anticipated projects that fans are eagerly awaiting. It was previously reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran would play a prominent role in the movie. However, recent reports suggested that he has opted out of the film, and the makers have approached someone else to play his part.

According to News24, the plan with Prithviraj Sukumaran did not materialize due to unforeseen circumstances. As a result, the makers have now approached John Abraham to share the screen with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The report also mentions that some of his portions will be shot in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself holding his passport against a lion getting behind bars. He seemingly confirmed commencing SSMB29 and wrote, "Captured."

Soon after, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra took to the comments to express their reactions. The Guntur Kaaram actor wrote, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," while the actress commented, "Finally."

We at Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the leading stars had come together recently to begin the preparations for the film. A source close to the development shared that the duo had been involved in a workshop for the movie in Hyderabad. The actors also took part in script-reading sessions and also underwent a look test.

“Priyanka Chopra’s addition to the project has undoubtedly elevated the film's star power and talent pool. It’s going to be bigger and better. She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture. The director and the actress were in discussions for six months before finalizing her involvement in the film,” revealed the source.

We previously reported that SSMB29 will be released in two parts. With the shooting set to wrap up by 2026, the two films are expected to hit the screens in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

