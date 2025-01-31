SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra becomes SS Rajamouli's highest paid heroine with THIS whopping fee for Mahesh Babu starrer? REPORTS

Priyanka Chopra is all set to collaborate for the first time with SS Rajamouli in the highly anticipated film SSMB29. Co-starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, the movie is expected to bring a never-seen-before spectacle on-screen, as it is being tagged as a globe-trotting adventure already.

And now, recent reports about the alleged fees Priyanka Chopra has bagged for the massive project have grabbed attention in no time. As per Koimoi, the diva has asked for a staggering Rs. 30 crore as her paycheck for the movie.

Well, this makes Priyanka one of the most expensive heroines the director has ever worked with. In fact, the Bajirao Mastani actress has surpassed the remuneration charged by Alia Bhatt for RRR (Rs. 9 crore) and Anushka Shetty for Baahubali (Rs. 5 crore).

However, there is no official confirmation on the same by any sources close to the film.

Meanwhile, the extensive shooting of SSMB29 has already kicked off, with both Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in full attendance at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

Reports suggest that SS Rajamouli has made his cast and crew sign up on an NDA, adhering to keeping complete confidentiality on the movie while it is being shot.

Moreover, as per reports, no cell phones are allowed to be used by either the crew or even the actors themselves during the shooting schedule of the movie.

Reports also stated that the team of SSMB29 is likely to be traveling to the forests of Kenya, where some of the major scenes will be shot.

Based on some exclusive reports by Pinkvilla, the film will be released as a two-parter, first in 2027 and the next in 2029.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actor are reported by Koimoi. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.