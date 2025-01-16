SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure movie; WATCH

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s movie SSMB29 is currently in the works following a recent formal pooja ceremony. The much-anticipated movie is set to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead, and the actress was recently spotted heading to Hyderabad for the project.

In a recently captured video from the airport, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen exiting the premises, dressed in an all-brown hoodie outfit. She completed her look with a yellow baseball cap.

The movie, tentatively titled SSMB29 or SSRMB, is touted to be a one-of-a-kind film to be made in India. The film, which is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, features superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the female lead.

According to sources, the actress and director SS Rajamouli had been in discussions for close to six months, which ultimately led to the actress making a return to Indian cinema after a gap of five years.

The film, which is expected to be made on a whopping budget of ₹900–1000 crores, is a two-part saga that will go on floors in April 2025. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the movie would continue its shoot until the end of 2026, making its release likely in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

SSMB29 is said to feature Mahesh Babu in a role inspired by the Hindu mythological god Hanuman. In preparation for the film, the superstar has even adopted a rugged, bearded look.

Besides the trio of Mahesh Babu , Priyanka Chopra, and SS Rajamouli, many talented artists from around the world are expected to be part of this project. However, a complete list of the cast and crew is yet to be finalized.

Moving forward, Mahesh Babu was last seen playing the lead role in the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor had also lent his voice for the Telugu version of the film Mufasa: The Lion King.

