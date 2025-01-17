SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Jonas documents her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad as she joins Mahesh Babu starrer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star opposite Mahesh Babu in the much-anticipated globe-trotting adventure SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The diva was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport.

And now, taking to her Instagram account, she posted a candid video as she flew from Toronto to Hyderabad via Dubai to join the sets.

Check out the video here:

While the actress captioned the video with just an ‘Om’ emoticon, her meticulous use of a song from the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR subtly confirmed the news of her joining the massive film.

In the video, the diva not only captured moments of herself enjoying the different landscapes during the long flight but also conveyed her excitement for joining the film, by using an energetic track from the filmmaker’s previous project.

Coming back to the film, SSMB29 is being touted as a globe-trotting adventure and will feature Priyanka in the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu.

While no details about the role she will be playing in the film are revealed yet, fans remain excited since it will not only mark the diva’s return to Indian cinema once more but also pair her up opposite Mahesh Babu for the first time.

Based on exclusive reports by Pinkvilla earlier, SSMB29 is likely to be a two-part saga and is likely to release in 2027 and 2029 respectively. It is allegedly made on a budget of Rs. 900-1,000 crore.

Advertisement

According to sources, Priyanka had been in discussions with SS Rajamouli for over six months, and it turns out we would see her onscreen soon.

ALSO READ: Months after divorce, Ravi Mohan makes rare comment about son Aarav, spills beans on when they will work together