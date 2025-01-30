SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra's old photo with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani goes viral amid work on Mahesh Babu starrer

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is the talk of the town now and with that an old throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas has gone viral across the internet. The picture features Priyanka along with director SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani during the RRR days when they met in the USA.

As we at Pinkvilla had already broken the news of Priyanka Chopra being the leading lady in Mahesh Babu starrer, the throwback picture with the actress and director has once again surfaced on the internet.

See the throwback picture feat. Priyanka Chopra with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani:

The picture featuring Priyanka Chopra with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani was shared by the actress back in the day through her social media handle. The actress, director, and composer met each other during the US screening of RRR.

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 has surely been making quite the buzz ever since it was formally launched with a pooja ceremony. As reported earlier, the movie is expected to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure and is touted to be a cinematic venture unlike any other before in Indian cinema.

The movie is apparently being made on a whopping budget of Rs 900 - 1000 crores, easily making it one of the most ambitious projects to be made. As Priyanka Chopra is set to play the female lead in the movie, the actress had flown into Hyderabad earlier, seeking blessings at temples too.

The upcoming movie would mark the actress’ return to Indian cinema after her 2019’s The Sky Is Pink. Moreover, the Mahesh Babu starrer is touted to go on floors from April 2025 and continue its shoot until the end of 2026. With respect to this, the film is likely to be released in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s work front, the superstar was last seen in 2024 with the film Guntur Kaaram. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was an action drama with Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and more playing key roles.