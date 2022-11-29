SSMB29: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film based on action-adventure Indiana Jones; Filmmaker shares details
SS Rajamouli shared the plot of his next with Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively called SSMB29. The director also heaped praises on the superstar as he opened up about the film.
After blockbuster films like Baahubali and RRR, all eyes are on what will ace director SS Rajamouli bring next to audiences. The director has teamed up with superstar Mahesh Babu for his next and it has created a great buzz among fans. Now, here is an update about the biggie. Rajamouli shared the bare bones of the idea he has for his next with Mahesh Babu.
In an interview with Hollywood media, SS Rajamouli called Mahesh Babu, 'a big star in Telugu' as he opened up about SSMB29. He said, “I wanted to do an adventurous film on the lines of Indiana Jones for a long time and I felt it is the right time to do this."
He further added that Mahesh Babu is a perfect fit for the action-adventure as he looks good. The director also mentioned that his next, SSM29 will be a globe-trotting adventure. The script of this highly anticipated film is written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama.
The pre-production work on the film has already begun. Rajamouli will start the recce for this yet-untitled film soon. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on the floors in early 2023. Meanwhile, confirmation about the rest of the cast and crew of the movie is not available yet.
Upcoming projects
SS Rajamouli recently wrapped up the promotions of RRR releases in international countries like the US, Japan and more. Well, RRR is in the race for Oscars 2023. The film has sent nominations under various categories including Best Film, Best Actor, and more.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. Pooja Hegde is the female lead and S Thaman is the music composer. The makers have already announced that this yet-to-be-titled venture will release in theatres across the globe on 28th April 2023.
Also Read: Tuesday Transformation: Mahesh Babu shells major fitness goals with his intense workout, 'Raise your game'