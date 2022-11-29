SSMB29: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film based on action-adventure Indiana Jones; Filmmaker shares details

After blockbuster films like Baahubali and RRR, all eyes are on what will ace director SS Rajamouli bring next to audiences. The director has teamed up with superstar Mahesh Babu for his next and it has created a great buzz among fans. Now, here is an update about the biggie. Rajamouli shared the bare bones of the idea he has for his next with Mahesh Babu. In an interview with Hollywood media, SS Rajamouli called Mahesh Babu, 'a big star in Telugu' as he opened up about SSMB29. He said, “I wanted to do an adventurous film on the lines of Indiana Jones for a long time and I felt it is the right time to do this."

He further added that Mahesh Babu is a perfect fit for the action-adventure as he looks good. The director also mentioned that his next, SSM29 will be a globe-trotting adventure. The script of this highly anticipated film is written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama.

