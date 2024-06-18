SSMB29: SS Rajamouli buys rights of THESE African books for Mahesh Babu’s film?

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29 is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of this decade. As revealed earlier by the film’s writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is set in the backdrop of the African jungles and will follow the Indiana Jones adventure template.

SS Rajamouli to take inspiration for SSMB29 from African books?

While this news is already exciting enough, the latest reports about the film’s development have certainly taken things a notch higher. From what we hear, director SS Rajamouli has reportedly purchased the rights to African-British novelist Wilbur Smith’s bestselling adventure novels Triumph of the Sun and King of Kings.

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding this, the subject matter in both these books certainly gives way for solid material to Rajamouli’s vision. Both these books are set in Sudan, Africa and follow the adventurous journey of many characters in the African regions.

Is the writing process for SSMB29 still pending?

If these reports are to be believed, then a question arises as to whether the writing process for SSMB29 is still pending or not. But as confirmed by Vijayendra Prasad earlier, the script work for the film is complete, which might indicate that Rajamouli has bought the rights to these books simply for visual reference. Either way, it is too early to predict what the visionary filmmaker has in mind.

More details about SSMB29

SSMB29 is an upcoming Pan-Indian film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role and written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film’s music will be composed by Academy Award winner and Rajamouli’s long-time collaborator MM Keeravani.

It is also believed that Rajamouli’s preferred cinematographer K.K Senthil Kumar will take the reins behind the camera once again. Other details about the cast and crew are awaited.

Talking about the film’s plot, Mahesh Babu’s character is supposedly inspired by Lord Hanuman.

There is no doubt that SSMB29 will hold the record for one of the highest budgets in Indian cinema. If everything goes according to plan, the film might go on floors by the end of 2024.

