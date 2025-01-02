SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu kickstart their 'Globe Trotting' jungle adventure film with pooja ceremony; WATCH

The day we have all been waiting for is finally here! That's right, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, SSMB29, has kicked off with a pooja ceremony on January 2. Now, several visuals from the event are going viral across social media platforms.

In the videos, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli can be seen arriving at the venue in Hyderabad. They are joined by Rama Rajamouli and the team of SSMB29.

Take a look at the videos below:

Talking about SSMB29, Pinkvilla had earlier confirmed that Priyanka Chopra will play the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu in this jungle adventure movie.

A source close to the development said, "The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders."

The source further shared that the actress is excited to collaborate with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu on this untitled project. The role offers a lot of action and she has already started preparing for it.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Amid the anticipation surrounding the project, Pinkvilla has also confirmed that the makers are planning to release the film in 2027.

Advertisement

Sources close to the project revealed that the film will be a two-part epic saga and Rajamouli intends to blend the genre with elements of thrill. The script is almost complete and the first part is slated for release in 2027. The second part of SSMB29 will hit the big screens in 2029.

The RRR director will shoot the film until the end of 2026 and will release the film accordingly the following year.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie to kickstart with an official launch on Jan 2, 2025; REPORT