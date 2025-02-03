SSMB29: SS Rajamouli recreating iconic ghats of Varanasi for Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer? Reports

SSMB29 is one of the most hyped upcoming films, with new updates from the SS Rajamouli directorial reaching fans almost every day. Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the leads, the film is expected to be nothing short of a colossal creation once it hits the screens.

The latest update from Times Now suggests that the director might have used VFX extensively to recreate the holy city of Varanasi, particularly its iconic Manikarnika Ghat, on the sets of SSMB29.

The artwork for the set is said to be starting soon, with the lavish set being built on a massive scale. Creating the ghats of Varanasi will be an exciting addition to the already impressive grand set for the upcoming film.

For those unversed, just a few days ago it was reported that the SSMB29 crew will embark on an extensive shooting schedule in the forests of Kenya. Other significant portions of the film will be shot across various locations in Africa.

The initial shooting schedule for SSMB29 took place at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad, where both Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra were present to kick off filming sequences for the movie.

Given that the film is touted as a globe-trotting adventure, a lot of outdoor shooting, particularly in challenging landscapes, can be expected from the SS Rajamouli directorial.

According to a report by Koimoi, Priyanka Chopra has emerged as the highest-paid heroine ever for an SS Rajamouli film, with her massive remuneration of Rs 30 crores for SSMB29.

In other news, the diva recently took a break from filming SSMB29 and was spotted jetting off to Mumbai to attend her brother’s wedding.