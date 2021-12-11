SSMB29: SS Rajamouli shares an update on his next with superstar Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli's next directorial after RRR will feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. Tentatively called SSMB29, the much-awaited collaboration is based on space and is said to be a genre that is never explored by Rajamouli. The script is written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad. Amidst high expectations and speculations about the film's shooting schedule, Rajamouli has shared an exciting update about Mahesh Babu starrer.

At the RRR press conference in Chennai, SS Rajamouli opened up on his next mega project with Mahesh Babu. "I will be working with Mahesh Babu next but I am not thinking about this project now. All my focus is on RRR. I want to bring this film closer to the audience and awaiting to know their response after they watch the film on the big screens. I will start thinking about Mahesh Babu’s project only after I'm done with RRR," said Baahubali director.

The maverick director has geared up for the promotions of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR. He is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand visual experience for the audience. Made on a whopping project, the film also has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, alongside Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in important roles.

RRR is releasing on 7th January 2022.