SSMB29: SS Rajamouli to bring Hollywood actors on board in Mahesh Babu's action-adventure film?

After RRR, all eyes are on SS Rajamouli's next, which is with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is said to be the next big thing in Indian cinema. From budget, and cast to storyline, everything is expected to be never seen before. Now, we hear that Hollywood actors will be part of the pan-world film. Yes, this has been confirmed by the movie's writer Vijayendra Prasad.

Hollywood actors part of Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's film

In a recent interview, Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that Hollywood actors will be brought on board to be part of SSMB29. He also confirmed that Mahesh Babu starrer will be an action-adventure set in the backdrop of Africa.

It is to be noted that after RRR, SS Rajamouli became a very well-known face in Hollywood. Filmmakers and celebrities like Makoto Shinkai, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and many others praised Rajamouli and RRR. A few months ago, it was reported that popular Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is a part of Mahesh Babu's film. It was said that he is in talks to make a cameo appearance in the project. Some unconfirmed reports also suggested that a few other Hollywood stars might also join the cast of the film. These reports began after the RRR director signed up with the leading Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency). As the film is still in the initial stage, the details of the film have not yet been announced.

Advertisement

About SSMB29

Recently, the screenwriter and the director's father, screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that SSMB29 will be bigger than RRR. The pre-production work of the pan-Indian film is underway and Mahesh Babu will be reportedly undergoing training in the workshop for a period of three months. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman.

SSM29 will be a globe-trotting adventure. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama, as per the director. The director is planning to rope in the best technicians from the Indian film industry and Hollywood as the film is pan-world. Deepika Padukone is reportedly being considered for the role of the female lead.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3 Success: SS Rajamouli says 'tears rolling down the cheeks'; Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu applaud ISRO