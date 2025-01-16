SSMB29: Thaman S compares Mahesh Babu with THIS Hollywood icon; comments on film’s possible box office collection

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming globe-trotting adventure SSMB29 has piqued interest among audiences. While the makers have kept all information about this budding project under wraps, it was recently music composer Thaman S’ statement that roused all the buzz.

In a conversation with Rajesh Manne on his YouTube channel, Thaman was asked to reveal something about the much-talked-about film SSMB 29, as he is also part of the same. To this, the artist boldly asserted that the movie has a clear shot capability to raise a box office collection of more than Rs. 1000 crores globally.

Thereafter, Thaman made a very special comment about Mahesh Babu, with whom he had also previously worked in the film Guntur Kaaram. He addressed the fan following of the superstar and what audiences are to expect from the film ahead.

He said, “If James Bond is Hollywood’s pride, then Mahesh Babu is Tollywood’s equivalent.”

Well, agree or not, excitement and hype surrounding SSMB29 have been building up ever since. It was back on January 2 when Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli joined together to kickstart the shooting of the film with a puja ceremony.

In the pictures and videos from the moment that had surfaced, the actor-director duo could be seen heading out of their homes towards the sets. However, neither of them was visible in person, especially Mahesh, who is apparently guarding his suave new look from the film.

Based on exclusive reports by Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli has reportedly locked in the female lead for the movie, and it is none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas who will be stepping into the team opposite Mahesh Babu.

