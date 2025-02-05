SSMB29: Vijayendra Prasad reveals why SS Rajamouli chose the adventure thriller genre for Mahesh Babu's film

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer SSMB29 has already gone on floors. Some key scenes of the film were shot at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. While the movie has been generating significant buzz online, SS Rajamouli's father and acclaimed writer Vijayendra Prasad recently spilled some beans about the project.

In a recent interview, he shared his and SS Rajamouli's reasons for choosing this genre for SSMB29. He highlighted that Mahesh Babu had never explored this genre before. Vijayendra Prasad also mentioned that Indian cinema lacked a grand, big-budget adventure thriller.

Moreover, the film targets international audiences which is why he felt that an adventure thriller would be perfect. "Mahesh had never attempted such a genre before, and Indian cinema has yet to see a grand, big-budget adventure thriller. Also, the film is aimed at international markets so what better than an adventure thriller? That was one of the main reasons we decided to set the story in this genre," he said as quoted by OTTPlay.

Talking about the project, Priyanka Chopra is collaborating with SS Rajamouli for SSMB29, marking their first project together. The film stars Mahesh Babu and promises an exciting global adventure.

Reports claim Priyanka will play a negative character and has received a paycheck of Rs. 30 crore for her role. Filming has begun in Hyderabad with both actors on set. While Priyanka has taken a break for her brother Siddharth's wedding, the makers are continuing the shoot with Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli is keeping the details under wraps, with strict NDAs and a mobile phone ban.

Some scenes will also be shot in the forests of Kenya. Moreover, the film will begin full production in April 2025 and is expected to wrap by the end of 2026.

