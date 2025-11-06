SSMB29: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu starrer’s Globetrotter event online

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is all set for its official title unveiling, with the makers planning a never-before-seen reveal event. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this much-anticipated cinematic venture will also be streamed live on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch the Globetrotter Event online

The official title reveal event for SSMB29, titled the Globetrotter Event, is scheduled to take place on November 15, 2025, at Ramoji Film City. The live stream will begin on JioHotstar at 6 PM.

Sharing the exciting update, SS Karthikeya wrote, “The time is near….what better place to celebrate this big moment than at the heart of TELUGU CINEMA? So much love, so much excitement and it’s all for you on Nov 15th at Ramoji Film City… The world will revolve around #GlobeTrotter now…”

See the update here:

Earlier this week, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli lit up the internet with their playful banter on social media. In a recent series of tweets, the superstar confirmed Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as co-leads in the film.

With the Globetrotter Event just around the corner, fans can look forward to a grand and unprecedented reveal.

More about SSMB29

SSMB29 is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu reportedly portraying a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. However, no official confirmation regarding the plot has been made yet.

The magnum opus from the Baahubali director is expected to be mounted on a massive budget of ₹900-1000 crore. Initially, reports suggested that the film would be released as a two-part series since filming is expected to continue until 2026. However, the makers are now believed to be planning a single release, tentatively set for 2027.

Speculations indicate that the movie's title might be Varanasi, while other rumored titles include Globetrotter and Gen63. Nonetheless, no official confirmation has been made regarding the final title.

Mahesh was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action drama featured Sreeleela as the female lead, alongside Jayaram, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others.

