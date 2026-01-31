SSR61: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao returns to direction, Kalki 2898 AD’s Nag Ashwin joins as co-producer

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is all set to return to the director’s chair with a film tentatively titled SSR61. The upcoming project will mark his next directorial venture after the 2013 Telugu film Welcome Obama.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao to helm his 61st directorial film

In an official announcement, the makers confirmed that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will be directing his 61st film. Marking his return to filmmaking after over a decade, the project has been tentatively titled SSR61.

The makers also shared a video featuring several renowned filmmakers, including SS Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam, expressing their admiration for Rao.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “A visionary. A master. A genius ahead of time. The legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu returns with his most ambitious project yet. #SSR61 – Title announcement soon.”

Watch the post here:

While further details about the film have not yet been revealed, it is expected that Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin will serve as the co-producer. Additionally, music composer Devi Sri Prasad is likely to handle the film’s musical compositions.

Over the years, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has delivered several iconic films in Indian cinema that are often regarded as being ahead of their time, earning him the reputation of a visionary filmmaker.

Some of his most popular works include Kamal Haasan starrers Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan, as well as the silent classic Pushpaka Vimana. He is also credited with directing Telugu cinema’s first time-travel film, Aditya 369, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao previously directed Welcome Obama in 2013. The film was an official remake of the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! directed by Samruoddhi Porey.

The film follows the story of Yashodha, a young single woman who is hired as a surrogate for an American woman and is later forced to care for the child after the contract is annulled. Welcome Obama starred Urmila Kanetkar in the lead role.

Interestingly, Rao’s last film to be released was Pratibimbalu, starring the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The romantic drama was originally shot in 1982 but faced a 40-year delay before finally hitting theatres in 2022.

ALSO READ: D55: Not Sai Pallavi but Sreeleela joins cast of Dhanush starrer directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy