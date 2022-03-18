Stand Up Rahul Movie Review: This urban rom-com is awkwardly unfunny

Cast: Raj Tarun, Varsha Bollamma

Director: Santo Veeranki Mohan

Run-Time: 134 minutes

Rating: 2/5

How do you introduce a failed, one-film wonder in a stand-up comedy gig? "He won a National Award for his very first movie. It's another matter that it is his lifetime achievement as well." This is a mildly humorous way of putting the point across. In 'Stand Up Rahul', the stand-up comic milks his father's failure in a gig and delivers embarrassingly unfunny humour. "He won a National Award for his very first movie. He felt it is his lifetime achievement award and stopped achieving more." This feels like cheap, insensitive trolling. As it is, a lot of things that go for comedy in this awfully uncomical movie cheapen the integrity of the film, if it has any in the first place.

Rahul (Raj Tarun) has been failing at doing conventional jobs. He takes to stand-up comedy as a hobby and once he starts drawing inspiration from his life, he becomes sought-after among a small circle of audience. His romantic relationship with Shreya Rao (Varsha Bollamma), a Virtual Reality artist, is unsteady for different reasons. Shreya expects him to stand up for himself, while Rahul is yet to make peace with his troubled childhood and slightly authoritarian mother.

This is a clueless film where the male protagonist seems to be genuinely sorry about body-shaming in one scene and unabashedly cringe in another. Angry/exasperated rants are passed off for stand-up comedy. More than Rahul's family being dysfunctional, the film's jokes are dysfunctional. If the writing department was saddled with silly jokes and nothing more, how could the stand-up comedy spin have worked? Vennela Kishore's workplace comedy is actually harassment. Even at the creative level, the 'jokes' don't work.

The build-up for the live-in relationship makes the dynamics of the Rahul-Shreya Rao affair believable. But, in the second hour, the lead characters behave like they are simplistic teens trying to negotiate their way to clarity of thought. That's still okay as long as the situations are strongly-etched. But this film makes even the conversations between the lead pair sound either sketchy or incompetent.

There is so much that 'Stand Up Rahul' could have offered had the writing focused more on the characterizations. A serious family scene plays out in an unlikely place: a high-end club. There was so much potential in the dynamics of the relationship shared by Rahul's parents, played by Murali Sharma and Indraja. Everything has been squandered away in favour of superficial situations.

In 'Stand Up Rahul', emotional monologues that should have been ideally spoken in private take the form of public whining - all in the name of stand-up comedy. Is it any wonder that the emotional quotient of the film collapses in nearly every conceivable serious scene?

Also Read: Salute Movie Review: A cold, detached character study in the guise of a crime procedural