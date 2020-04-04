Star Vijay to retelecast popular show Lollu Sabha amid COVID 19 outspread

Star Vijay is all set to re telecast the famous show, Lollu Sabha starting from Monday after numerous requests from fans.

Taking to social media, popular television channel Star Vijay announced that they will be retelecasting the popular show, Lollu Sabha. The show, which spoofs Tamil movies, introduced many actors including Santhanam, Jeeva, Manohar among the others. It is to be noted that cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently put out a Tweet requesting the television channel to rerun the show. The show will be aired starting from Monday at 7:30 am. At a time when the whole nation is on lockdown, many TV channels including Door Darshan, are retelecasting popular shows like Mahabharata, Ramayan, Shakthiman, etc.

Earlier, Star Vijay TV started the retelecast of Tamil Bigg Boss season 3. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows of Tamil Television. With a lockdown imposed by the central government, the re-telecast is expected to provide the much-needed entertainment to the fans. The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil had many popular contestants and there were many controversies in it. One of the contestants Madhumitha attempted suicide and she was ousted from the house.

It was also announced earlier by Sun TV that two of their famous series – Metti Oli and Chithi – 1 would be aired. In an attempt to keep the people happy while they are observing self-quarantine, TV channels are running a retelecast of several shows. A nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 days to contain the outspread of COVID 19. Celebrities and politicians have been sending out awareness messages to their fans and followers to stay indoors.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More