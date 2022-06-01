A star for the world & doting father to Arha: Allu Arjun feeds his daughter on their Europe trip; SEE PIC

Allu Arjun fans wait with bated breath for the social media updates from their beloved celebrity. The Pushpa star is presently in London with his family and keeps posing sneak peeks from his time with wife Sneha Reddy and children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha on social media. His latest Instagram post shows Allu Arjun feeding his little bundle of joy Allu Arha. He also posted other photographs of his kids along with mouthwatering delicacies on his handle.

Before this, Sneha Reddy dropped a glimpse of her date night with the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star. The lovebirds had some yummy food during their date. The fans of the actor are showering these snippets from London.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arha will be making her acting debut in Tollywood alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

On another front, Allu Arjun has been creating a lot of buzz for the sequel of her 2021 successful project, Pushpa: The Rise. This highly awaited action drama has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. Going by the reports surrounding the Telugu film, the makers are expected to commence shooting for the movie shortly. It is further reported that composer Devi Sri Prasad has already scored three songs for the film. Allu Arjun, who essayed the role of a sandalwood smuggler in the original drama will be seen in a more intense role in Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar will direct the movie which will be bankrolled by the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Allu Arjun will also play the protagonist in another pan-Indian flick with filmmaker Koratala Siva. Named AA21 for now, the flick was announced a while back; however, the shoot for the venture has not begun yet.

The star is also expected to work with Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on a new film. However, nothing has been made official.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu on focus screenings of Adivi Sesh's Major: ‘Now I know, why Aamir Khan sir does it’