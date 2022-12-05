STD15: Jr NTR to be a part of Sai Dharam starrer title track; Details Inside

The first glimpse of the untitled drama will be unveiled on 7th December this year, at 11 AM. Made under the direction of debutant filmmaker Karthik Dandu, SDT15 is being financed by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Touted to be a mystical thriller, Shamdat Sainudeen is handling the camera work for the movie. The venture went on the floors on 29th March this year.

Jr NTR has been on a roll professionally post the release of director SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, co-starring Ram Charan. Now, the movie buffs are in for another treat. The actor will be lending his voice for the title glimpse for Sai Dharam Tej starrer SDT15. Sharing the news, the makers Twitted, "Enormous Love starts pouring in for #NTRforSDT...Trending on Twitter India...#SDT15TitleGlimpse in @tarak9999...Majestic voice on 7th Dec, 1AM."

Refreshing your memory, Sai Dharam Tej met with an unfortunate accident last year and took a six months break to recover. The actor received a grand welcome by the SDT15 makers. Sharing a glimpse from the sets, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Here's inviting our Supreme Hero

@IamSaiDharamTej with a surprise welcome from the cast & crew as he joins the sets of #SDT15 for the first day of shoot."

Jr NTR's lineup

Post RRR, Jr NTR will soon start shooting for Koratala Siva's next, named NTR30 for now. The yet-to-be-titled drama marks the actor and director's second collaboration. The two previously worked together in the 2016 action-drama, Janatha Garage. While Ratnavelu is on board the team as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad is looking after the editing department.

In addition to this, Jr NTR will also associate with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a movie temporarily named NTR31.

