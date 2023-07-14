Step inside Ram Charan-Upasana babygirl's 'temple tree nursery' that screams luxury from every corner

Ram Charan and Upasana are leaving no stone to make their daughter live a princess life. The couple, who welcomed their first daughter after 11 years, got a specially designed cradle, music tune, and nursing room as well. The star wife gave a sneak peek into their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's nursery and shared the planning, ideology, theme colors, and more.

Upasana chose to have a 'Temple Tree' nursery inspired by Buddhist architecture for her baby girl at her maternal home. She and Klin have been living with her parents for a few days. The nursery is inspired by Upasana and Ram Charan's love for the forest and translated into a custom wallpaper, which depicts the splendor of the wild. Upasana went for a palette of whites, soft mink, pale salmon, lovely blush, and soft terracotta for the nursery.

A view inside Ram Charan and Upasana's Klin Kaara Konidela's nursing room

Ram Charan's Upasana shares planning behind daughter Klin Kaara's nursery nursery

Well-acclaimed architect Pavitra Rajaram designed the space to depict a sense of serenity and calmness all around. The one with the vision and Klin's mother, the elegant and beautiful Upasana opened up about her planning behind the nursey and said, “We both love wildlife, and my foundation works with the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, one of the largest tiger reserves in India, so the custom print has included playful animals from the region. We feel deeply for elephants and we see them frolicking in the wall print and feel their joy. The trees depicted are local state trees laden with fruit, the background has Gods in Vaahans showering jasmine flowers representing abundance and blessings. It is this beautiful natural world that we wanted our baby to see.”

All materials used in this nursery are sustainable and wherever possible, organic. She further added, “I think Pavitra has been able to translate our vision into a reality. This is exactly how we envisioned our nursery to be. The space is reflective of the serenity and joy that our baby girl has brought into our life."

ALSO READ: Inside view of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara's nursery; Inspired by love for forest and animals