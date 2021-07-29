Step into Nidhhi Agerwal's aesthetic and lavish Bengaluru home; PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the most popular actresses, who rose to fame with just a few movies. The actress made her debut with Hindi film Munna Michael and went to act in films like Mr Majnu, Savyasachi, ismart Shankar and others. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following and often shares glimpses of the day today. Apart from movie shootings, Nidhhi spends most of her time at her lavish house, which is huge and aesthetic. From modular kitchen to queen size bedroom, Nidhhi Agerwal's lavish home is everything to dream of. For this week's tour, we will give you a glimpse into the big and aesthetic house of the actress. Going by her photos, she loves her living space, where she cuddles with her pets, bedroom where she plays games and kitchen, where she cooks yummy food. Let's take a virtual look into Nidhhi Agerwal:

Living space

This huge living space filled with whites and television is where she spends most of her time with two pet dogs. She also has beautiful paintings of Lord Krishna along with Buddha statues which is literally so beautiful. Her house also has a spacious seating area with colour sofa sets. It is a perfect blend of classic and contemporary style interior.

Bedroom

Nidhhi also loves her bedroom the best. It's a mixture of white and pink, which is filled with nice decor. Her king-size bed is sure worth eyes. The master bedroom also has a rustic, wooden bedside table and ivory lamp which goes with the look and feel of the room.

Kitchen

The dining area of any house has to be the most beautiful as it has so many stories to say. Nidhhi Agerwal's kitchen is a perfect example of a modern kitchen. It looks neat with wooden cupboards and other kitchen appliances. The actress often cooks here and shares videos.

Study room/office

Nidhi also likes to learn new things in life. The actress often takes this place to learn new things. Nidhi also runs an NGO so she often works here.