Stephen OTT Release: When and where to watch Gomathi Shankar’s psychological thriller online

Stephen, starring Gargi and Lover fame Gomathi Shankar, is all set to begin streaming on an OTT platform soon. If you're planning to watch something new from the Tamil film industry, here are the details.

When and where to watch Stephen

Stephen is scheduled to arrive on the OTT platform Netflix and begin streaming on December 5, 2025. The film is part of the latest lineup of original releases coming to the digital platform.

The official update was shared by Netflix through its social media handle. Announcing the release, they wrote, "If we have a serial killer on our hands, namma keka vendiya kelvi yaaru nu ah illa yen nu ah? (Is the question we need to ask who, or why?) Watch Stephen, out 5 December in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix!"

See the announcement here:

Plot of Stephen

Stephen follows the story of a psychiatrist investigating a self-proclaimed serial offender who claims to have had nine girls as his victims. As the psychiatrist delves into the man's psyche, he begins to question the authenticity of these claims.

The deeper he ventures into the suspect's mind, the more he finds himself doubting everything the man says. He is left contemplating whether the statements are the truth or merely a web of lies crafted to mislead.

Speaking about the movie, Gomathi Shankar said, “Stephen is a film that looks beyond the crime to the man behind it. Portraying him meant finding the nuances that make him vulnerable, even endearing, while his darkness always remained intact. For me, the challenge was to bring out the shades of a serial killer without turning them into absolutes.”

Cast and crew of Stephen

Stephen stars Gomathi Shankar as the protagonist, who has also co-written the film. Along with him, the movie features Michael Thangadurai and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

Directed by debutant Mithun Balaji, the film is bankrolled by Jayakumar and Mohan under the banner JM Production House. Speaking about his cinematic venture, the filmmaker said, “Stephen is about a calm, calculated serial killer who carries secrets that are unsettlingly personal,” while expressing his gratitude to the OTT platform.

