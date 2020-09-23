Stop everything, Justin Bieber just began following Indian actor and music composer GV Prakash on Twitter

Justin Bieber hit the follow button on Indian actor and music composer GV Prakash's Twitter account. The latter has been in the news for his international debut album.

GV Prakash is garnering international attention and his Twitter profile stands proof of it. The South Indian music composer and actor has been in the limelight for his latest international single, High and Dry. The song was recently released by AR Rahman and Pattas star Dhanush. The song is a part of his international debut album, Cold Nights, with the lyrics penned by Julia Gartha. While fans enjoyed his new song, it seems like he caught international musician Justin Bieber's attention as well.

How do we know? Well, Justin recently hit the follow button on the singer-actor's Twitter profile. It is safe to assume that Justin might have come across the song. We wonder if the musicians would slip into each other's DMs and discuss a possible collaboration. Oh, the mere thought of it has us excited! Do you think GV Prakash and Justin Bieber should collaborate on a track? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

As for the news that is confirmed, GV Prakash is set to make his Hollywood debut with Trap City. The movie is directed by Ricky Burchell and revolves around a drug peddler turned popular rapper. The movie stars Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White. GV Prakash and Napolean play important roles in the movie. The teaser has revealed that the actor plays a doctor who treats Brandon T Jackson in hospital. He is also apparently the catalyst who convinces Jackson to sing, as per ETimes.

