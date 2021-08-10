A story of a fighter: Saranya Sasi underwent 11 major surgeries; Battled against all odds

Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi had been battling a rare form of a brain tumour since 2012. She started her acting career with the TV serial Balachandra Menon in 2006 and been a part of movies like Mohanlal starrer Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu, Bombay March 12 and Annmariya Kalippilaanu. Amidst her dreams of making big in the film industry, life took a rollercoaster turn. Saranya Sasi's dreams got shattered after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012.

While shooting for her Telugu film Swathi, Saranya suffered from a severe headache. After which she consulted a doctor and took treatment for the same for 2 years. It was then during the shooting of her film in 2012, Saranya Sasi fainted and was rushed to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology by her colleagues and was immediately operated upon.

Since life had not been a bed of roses for actor Saranya Sasi. Her tumour was different and had high chances of recurring. The frequency of surgeries increased after the tumour came back. Seema G Nair, cine-serial actor and Saranya's close friend stood by her since day one of her treatment and equally struggled her way out to shell out fund. Saranya’s treatment cost was taken care by friends and Association Of Television Media Artistes (ATMA).

“However, when the frequency of surgeries increased, it became tough to keep asking them for money. I had been there with her since the start of her treatment and even I was finding it difficult to shell out fund,” said Seema. It was then that Seema talked to Saranya about reaching out to people via social media to raise fund. “We reached out to Sooraj Palakaran, who helped us out by presenting Saranya’s struggles before the world,” said Seema during an interview with The New Indian Express in 2020.

Unfortunately, her 7th surgery left her paralysed on her right side and she was bed-ridden since. "But I didn’t like seeing her bed-ridden and helpless at her rented house in Thiruvananthapuram. So I brought her to my house in Vyttila. I thought a change of scene might cheer her up a little,” Seema revealed earlier during the same interview.

Saranya didn't give up and battled her way out each day. She did physiotherapy sessions for six hours a day and made sure to walk back into life. The Malayalam actress started walking this April 2021 and had shifted in the new house with her family in Thiruvananthapuram.

Saranya Sasi's health started deteriorating again and her disease had reportedly spread to the spinal nerve. She had also tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021. Actress Seema Nair shared an update about the late actress' health through her YouTube channel. "The doctor's advice was that it was not possible to perform a quick surgery on the spinal cord. Saranya was soon taken to the RCC. The chemo was scheduled to start on June 3. On May 23rd, Saranya, her mother Geeta, and her brother got infected by COVID-19," Seema G Nair had shared.

Saranya Sasi had to undergo radiation 33 times. In a piece of heartbreaking news on August 9, she breathed her last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 33. Sharing the news yesterday on Facebook, Seema Nair shared happy pics with late actress and wrote, "An end to all the prayers and efforts. She is gone."

