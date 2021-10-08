Story of the film plays on male ego: Rana Daggubati on ‘Bheemla Nayak’ with Pawan Kalyan

Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ was finally released on an OTT platform. The film has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rana spoke about the reception of the film and said, “Like success, failure and mixed reviews are part of some films you do and especially if you are doing things a bit offbeat. The learning that comes out of it becomes very fruitful. As for Haathi Mere Saathi, I will always be proud to play Bhandev.”

Rana Daggubati is sharing screen space with power star Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming release ‘Bheemla Nayak’. Rana spilled some beans about the film and said, “The story of the film plays on the male ego. It will be a new film for both of us as well as for the Telugu audience.” Several stars from Southern film industries help out one another during the promotion but nepotism row does not arise as much. Rana said, “Nepotism, by definition, is applied to political hierarchy or public sector companies...The entertainment world is based on arts. It requires hard work from everyone, irrespective of being from a prominent family or not.”

In a previous chat with TOI, Rana had spoken about the ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ release getting delayed. Rana said, “Haathi Mere Saathi’s release had to be moved around. The impact of such a decision had to be kept at bay looking at what people around us were going through. It is a very difficult phase for people. Their lives have been impacted severely. Haathi Mere Saathi is a very special and poignant film for today’s times when we understand and value nature more than we ever did.”

