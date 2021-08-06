STR 47 titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Silambarasan TR's never before seen avatar looks unbelievable

After the success of hit movies like Manmadhan, Kuththu and Vallavan among others, Silambarasan TR is all set to leave you amazed with his strong role in an upcoming film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. STR 47 is titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and the first look sees Simbu in a never-seen-before avatar. The star has evidently lost weight and undergone a tedious makeover for the film.

Simbu's 47th film brings back the cinematic trio of him with film director Gautham Menon & Oscar-winner AR. Rahman. Simbu took to his social media to share the first look of the upcoming Tamil film, which will be dubbed in various other languages. Director Gautham Menon, A. R. Rahman and Simbu have reunited for STR 47 after their hit films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

The said film marks their third collaboration. Premised on a gritty subject, Simbu's forthcoming film is said to be absolutely raw, realistic and hard-hitting action drama.

Meanwhile, Simbu has films like Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna and Corona Kumar directed by Gokul. He will also be seen in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha.

