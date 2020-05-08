STR calls up his fan who was tested positive for COVID 19; Wishes him a speedy recovery

Kollywood actor Simbu aka STR got in touch with his fan over the phone who tested positive for COVID 19.

It is a well-known fact that STR aka Simbu values his fans more than anything else, when it comes to his entertainment career. He is known for standing up for them and providing a helping hand whenever needed. In previous incidences, we all have witnessed the actor’s deep relationship with his fans. Once again, he has made the headlines by offering consoling words to his fan who was tested positive for COVID 19 repeatedly.

He got in touch with his fan named Anandam over the phone and enquired about his health, while wishing him a speedy recovery. He made the headlines recently after his workout video amid lockdown surfaced online. It is to be noted that STR had a massive body transformation after he started working out for his next film Maanaadu. The videos caught the attention of netizens as his fans shared it lauding his hard work. On the work front, STR will be next seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner, Amma Creations.

The film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshini for the female lead, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany, SJ Suryah, Manoj K Baradiraja, Baradhiraja, SA Chandrasekar among the others. The film was initially dropped after Simbu had some issues with producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the issues were sorted after several rounds of talks. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha.

Credits :Galatta Media

