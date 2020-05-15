STR COOKS Chicken Curry for his family during quarantine amidst COVID 19 lockdown; Watch Viral Video
At a time when many celebrities have been sharing their quarantine videos during the lockdown for COVID-19, a video of STR surfaced online, in which he can be seen cooking chicken curry for his family. In the video, STR can be seen in the kitchen of his home preparing a yummy chicken dish; he can be heard saying that it was for his family. Another video also surfaced online, in which VT Ganesan can be seen along with STR in the kitchen, where STR can be seen saying how women should be treated as equal halves and not as slaves.
Recently, STR made the headlines after his indoor jogging video surfaced online. It should be noted that STR had a massive body transformation after he started working out for his next film Maanaadu. Few videos of the actor working out vigorously before the film went on floors were shared by Suresh Kamatchi and Venkat Prabhu. On the work front, STR will be next seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner, Amma Creations.
The film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshini for the female lead, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope, SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar among the others. The film was initially dropped after Simbu had some issues with producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the issues were sorted after several rounds of talks. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha.