  1. Home
  2. entertainment

STR is emotional on the demise of his friend Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'Suicide is not a solution'

Kollywood actor Simbu issued a press release and condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He added that they both were good friends.
15494 reads Mumbai
STR is emotional on the demise of his friend Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'Suicide is not a solution'STR is emotional on the demise of his friend Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'Suicide is not a solution'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput came as an unbelievable one and it sent waves of shock across the nation. With people sharing their favourite scene of the actor and sending condolences to his family across all social media platforms, the news took over the internet. Kollywood actor STR aka Simbu issued a press release on recent deaths of actors including Sushant Singh Rajput, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Tamil actor Sethu.

In his statement, he mentioned, “Last few months have been very tough for everyone, doctor Sethu, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Sushant Singh Rajput are all my good friends, their sudden demises have heavily affected me. I see this as a loss to the film fraternity. Personally, it’s a huge loss for me who has lost three of his friends. I wish them to rest in peace. But suicide is not a solution for anything, remember that, we can get out any tough situations. Let’s not lose ourselves, so stay bold, stay confident and stay safe”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut calls out Mukesh Bhatt for comparing Sushant Singh Rajput with Parveen Babi

He expressed his wish to see Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bachera on the big screens. He stated that the film should do well and prove that even death cannot stop the success of an artist. On the work front, STR will be next seen with Hansika Motwani’s in the latter’s 50th film Maha. He also has Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu in his kitty, which has Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah among the others in key roles.

Credits :Galatta Media

Latest Videos
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement