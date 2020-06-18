STR is emotional on the demise of his friend Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'Suicide is not a solution'

Kollywood actor Simbu issued a press release and condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He added that they both were good friends.

The demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput came as an unbelievable one and it sent waves of shock across the nation. With people sharing their favourite scene of the actor and sending condolences to his family across all social media platforms, the news took over the internet. Kollywood actor STR aka Simbu issued a press release on recent deaths of actors including Sushant Singh Rajput, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Tamil actor Sethu.

In his statement, he mentioned, “Last few months have been very tough for everyone, doctor Sethu, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Sushant Singh Rajput are all my good friends, their sudden demises have heavily affected me. I see this as a loss to the film fraternity. Personally, it’s a huge loss for me who has lost three of his friends. I wish them to rest in peace. But suicide is not a solution for anything, remember that, we can get out any tough situations. Let’s not lose ourselves, so stay bold, stay confident and stay safe”.

He expressed his wish to see Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bachera on the big screens. He stated that the film should do well and prove that even death cannot stop the success of an artist. On the work front, STR will be next seen with Hansika Motwani’s in the latter’s 50th film Maha. He also has Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu in his kitty, which has Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah among the others in key roles.

