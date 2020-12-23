STR to join hands with Gautham Karthik for his next; Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame Krishna to helm the film

Taking to their Twitter space, production company Studio Green announced that their 20th venture will have Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik as the lead actors.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news, Silambarasan TR will be joining forces with Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu fame Gautham Karthik for his next yet-to-be-titled film, which will be directed by Krishna. For the unversed, the director shot to fame with Suriya and Jyothika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal. This film will be bankrolled by Studio Green and it will mark the production company’s 20th venture.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the production company wrote, “We are glad & proud to have the trend setter of our ages @SilambarasanTR_ and the Heart throbe @Gautham_Karthik joining forces for our 20th project !! "Sillunu oru kaadhal"s, Jillana director @nameis_krishna is the captain of this ship! #Studiogreen20 @kegvraja Bless us!” It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming days.

See the Tweet here:

We are glad & proud to have the trend setter of our ages @SilambarasanTR_ and the Heart throbe @Gautham_Karthik joining forces for our 20th project !! "Sillunu oru kaadhal"s, Jillana director @nameis_krishna is the captain of this ship!#Studiogreen20 @kegvraja Bless us! pic.twitter.com/xgxGIDstmY — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, other than this, Simbu has in his kitty two more films. He is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. The multi-starrer has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah, Manoj K Raja, Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. On the other hand, Simbu recently wrapped up the shooting of his yet another upcoming film titled Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. The film is expected to hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

