STR leaves fans in awe with his physical transformation for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu; See before & after PIC

Tamil actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu and STR, is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming Tamil movie titled Vendhu Thaninadhatu Kaadu. The first look was accoladed by audiences as he was seen in a never seen avatar by looking extremely lean. His new look has become the talk of the town as many were wondering if it's photoshopped or if the actor really underwent such major physical transformation.

On Friday, the actor shared a before and after picture flaunting his physical transformation, which he underwent for Vendhu Thaninadhatu Kaadu. For the film, the actor reportedly lost 15 kilos and worked on getting a chiselled body. One pic shows Simbu with a potbelly and the other picture shows the actor flaunting his chiselled body. Currently, the photo is going viral on the internet as everyone is heaping praise on Simbu.

Simbu started shooting for Gautham Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, a week ago. According to multiple reports, the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up. Soon, more details about the film will be shared.

Recently, Simbu and his Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was embroiled in controversy with producers due to pending dues. The Producers' Council instructed Simbu to pay all the dues if he wants to resume the shoot of the film. Simbu's mom Usha Rajhendherr shared a video explaining the whole issue and claimed that the Producers Council is trying to stop his son from working in films.