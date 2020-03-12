STR to replace Rajinikanth in Raaj Kamal Films’ next? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Following reports which claimed that Rajinikanth will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films, new reports have surfaced, stating that STR aka Simbu has replaced Rajinikanth in the film.

While it was speculated that Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth will be acting as the lead actor in the next project of Kamal Haasan owned Raaj Kamal Films, a new report has now come up stating that STR will be replacing Rajinikanth in the film, due to unknown reasons. This comes as an unexpected piece of news, as some media reports had also suggested earlier that the film with Rajinikanth on board would be launched with an official Pooja on March 5, 2020. Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj is rumoured to be directing the film.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film has an ensemble of cast including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, along with Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara as the female leads. Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish will also be seen in key roles in Annaatthe. It is being reported that Nayanthara will be seen as a lawyer for the first time in her career in the film, which is said to be a rural entertainer.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is busy with the work of Indian 2 for which he’s once again collaborating with director Shankar. An unfortunate incident on the sets of the film in Chennai led to three members of the production losing their lives. Since then, the film's shooting has been halted. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth too are a part of the cast of Indian 2. Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently filming Master, which stars Vijay as the protagonist with Vijay Sethupathi playing his nemesis.

