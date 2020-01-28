STR’s Maanaadu to go on floors on February 10? Find out

Simbu's Maanaadu will go on floor after the actor's birthday celebrations, and the film will go on floors on February 10.

The makers of STR’s Maanaadu made official announcements of the film on the occasion of Pongal. The film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi took to his Twitter space and revealed the film’s cast and crew. It was earlier reported that the film will go on floors on January 26. However, latest reports suggest that the film’s shooting process after celebrating Simbu’s birthday on February 3, and it will be celebrated in a grand manner with the whole team of Maanaadu.

Director Venkat Prabhu has already finalised the locations for the film and the film’s first shooting schedule will reportedly begin in Srilanka on February 10. The producer had recently shared videos of Simbu intensely working out for the movie. Maanaadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran and Karunakaran are also roped in to play prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film.

It is being said that the film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, will be a political-thriller. Initially the film dropped after Simbu had issues with the producer. However, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR and Suresh Kamatchi announced that the film will go on floors as planned. Director Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter and asked for fans’ recommendations to name Simbu’s role in the film, while revealing that he will be seen as a Muslim in the film.

