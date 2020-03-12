STR’s Maanaadu: Manoj K Barathi’s character REVEALED? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Venkat Prabhu's directorial Maanaadu, which has STR in the lead role, will have Manoj K Barathi playing the role of a cop, going by the pictures shared by the film's producer Suresh Kamatchi on Twitter.

It was reported yesterday that SJ Suryah will be seen as a cop in STR aka Simbu starrer Maanaadu. Now, new photos from the movie’s sets were Tweeted by the film’s producer, in which Manoj K Barathi can be seen in cop avatar along with Simbu. The photos instantly took over the internet and fans have been sharing them across all social media platforms. In the set of photos, SJ Suryah can also be seen having a light moment with Simbu.

Maanaadu has STR playing the lead role and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen romancing him on-screen. The film has some critically acclaimed talents of Kollywood like Premgi Amaren, Manoj K Barathi, SA Chandrasekar, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame actor Daniel among the others. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score background music for the film. According to some media reports, the cast and crew are off to Hyderabad to shoot the second schedule of the film.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner, Amma creations. This film marks the first collaboration of Simbu and Venkat Prabhu and it is one of the main reasons for the huge hype that the film has been receiving ever since it was announced. Initially, the film was dropped as the producer and STR had some differences. However, they both sorted the issues out and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens this year. STR has been training vigorously for his role in the film.

Credits :Twitter

