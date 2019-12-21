STR’s Maanada with Venkat Prabhu to finally go on floors

If media reports are to be believed, actor STR's movie with Venkat Prabhu will go on floors on January 20.

In what comes as an exciting news to STR fans, the megastar’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, Maanada, is set to go on floors on January 20. After Simbu aka STR got dropped out of the film due to unknown reasons, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR. The film has Simbu as the male lead, while Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the female lead. Buzz is that the film’s first shooting schedule will start in Coimbatore on January 20.

Suresh Kamatchi is producing the film under the banner V House Productions. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a political-thriller. Some reports claim that director Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekar will be seen playing important roles in the film. While grapewine has that Kannada star Kicha Sudeep will be playing the main antagonist, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is expected soon.

Meanwhile, STR was last seen in Vandha Rajava Thaan Varuven. While the movie did not shine at the box office, the actor was in the headlines with his statements on Tamil Nadu’s politics. The actor was also seen in Mani Ratnam’s mega hit movie Chekka Chevandha Vaanam. Other than STR, the movie had an ensemble of cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aravind Swami, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rajesh among the others. Simbu will be seen in the Tamil remake of Mufti, in which he will be sharing screen space with actor Gautham Karthik.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

