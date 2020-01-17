STR’s role in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu REVEALED; Read details

Director Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter and posted a video, in which he stated that Simbu will be seen playing as a Muslim in his next film Maanaadu. He also requested STR's fans to suggest names for his role in the movie.

Venkat Prabhu, who is directing STR’s next film, Maanaadu, took to his Twitter and shared a video, in which he revealed that the actor will be seen playing the role of a Muslim for the first time. The director also requested his fans to come up with names for the actor’s role in the film. The director also revealed that the finalized name will be announced on STR’s birthday. In the video, Venkat Prabhu has also stated that they will soon announce a star cast, who will be seen playing a major role in the film. While it was rumored that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as the villain in the movie, the actor denied the claim on social media.

Producer of STR’s Maanaadu, Suresh Kamatchi on Thursday took to Twitter and announced the lead cast of the movie, which includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her Kollywood debut with Siva Karthikeyan’s Hero, as the female lead. Premgi Amaran, Baradhi Raja, Karnakaran, SA Chandrasekar have been roped in to play key roles in the film. Suresh Kamatchi also revealed that the music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, and Stunt Siva has been roped in to choreograph stunt sequences. Richard M Nathan will be cranking the camera.

It is being said that the film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, will be a political-thriller. Maanada is set to go on floors on January 20, 2020. Initially the film dropped after Simbu had issues with the producer. However, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR and Suresh Kamatchi announced that the film will go on floors as planned.

Thank q to all #strfans and #cinemalovers for the unconditional love and support u r showering on us!! Here is an opportunity for u guys to be a part of #maanaadu YES!! #str_as this is the hashtag!!! Please watch the video and help us out here @sureshkamatchi pic.twitter.com/rT5lOvuJiE — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) January 16, 2020

