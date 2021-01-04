STR says Eeswaran was made for theatres to gain old glory; Praises Vijay for releasing Master in theatres

In his statement, Silambarasan TR also stated that the film Eeswaran was shot at a brisk pace with a limited number of crew members.

After launching the audio tracks of his upcoming film Eeswaran yesterday in a grand event, Silambarasan TR has taken to his social media space and shared a press note, where he praised Thalapathy Vijay for waiting to release his upcoming film Master in theatres. He also stated that his film Eeswaran was made only to help theatres regain their old glory and to make fans enjoy the theatrical experience again.

STR stated that it was very difficult to finish the film on short notice with a limited number of people in the crew. Yet they pulled it off by working hard, even if it would have cost them their lives. Simbu mentioned in his statement that though films had their OTT releases, nothing would beat watching films in theatres. He encouraged the fans to go to theatres and watch Master and Eeswaran by following all protocols like wearing masks.

Also Read: Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master release, Tamil Nadu government permits 100 percent occupancy in theatres

Directed by Suseenthiran, Eeswaran has Silambarasan and Nidhhi Aggerwal in the lead roles, while Bharathiraja will be seen in a key role. The rural entertainer has music by S Thaman. Eeswaran is set to hit the big screens on January 14. On the other hand, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. While Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 13.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×