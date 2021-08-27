STR Silambarasan shares a new PIC as he begins the second shooting schedule of Vendhu Thaninadhatu Kaadu

STR Silambarasan aka Simbu is one of the most popular Tamil actors, who will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Vendhu Thaninadhatu Kaadu. After the first look and his transformation pictures created a rage on the internet, the movie has already completed the first schedule and moved to the next. The second schedule of Vendhu Thaninadhatu Kaadu has begun in Chennai.

Simbu took to Twitter and shared a silhouette picture of himself to announce that the second schedule of the film has begun. Sharing the news, the Eeswaran actor wrote, “Always remember, there's a bright shining light even after the darkest nights. Thank you GOD. #Nandriiraivaa #SilambarasanTR #Atman #VTKSecondScheduleStarts #STR #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu.”

Directed by Gautham Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a social drama against the backdrop of a village. According to reports, the cast and crew will soon begin the third shooting schedule in Mumbai for a short schedule. Oscar musician AR Rahman is composing music for the film and Vels Film International is bankrolling. This film will mark the collaboration of the director and actor duo for the fourth time.

Recently, Simbu and his Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was embroiled in controversy with producers due to pending dues. The Producers' Council instructed Simbu to pay all the dues if he wants to resume the shoot of the film. However, now the issue has been solved and the shoot is moving at a brisk phase.