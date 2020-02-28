STR starrer Maanaadu team celebrates Premgi Amaren’s birthday; Check pictures

Team of STR starrer Maanaadu celebrated Premgi Amaren's birthday by cutting a cake. Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter space and shared the pictures.

STR aka Simbu starrer Maanaadu’s director Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter profile and shared few pictures of the team members celebrating the birthday of Premgi Amaren, who will be seen in a key role in the film. In the photos, Simbu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Venkat Prabhu and Premgi were seen, as the Chennai 28 actor was seen cutting the cake and sharing it with the others. Sharing the photo, Venkat wrote, “Belated birthday wishes, Premgi”.

The film will have some big names of Kollywood including SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Y Gee Mahendran, SA Chandrasekar among the others. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. The film made headlines recently after the producer, Suresh Kamatchi offered insurance to the cast and crew members of the film, following the mishap that took place in the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Belated birthday celebrations of @Premgiamaren from the #maanaadu spot!! #birthdayboy #str #silambarasantr @vasukibhaskar @kalyanipriyan @Richardmnathan @sureshkamatchi pic.twitter.com/iDcoNdH4q4 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) February 27, 2020

It is being said that the film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, will be a political-thriller. Initially, the film was dropped after Simbu had issues with the producer. However, themakers sorted out the issue with STR and Suresh Kamatchi announced that the film will go on floors as planned. Videos of Simbu working out vigorously for his role in the film were shared by the producer received massive attention by the fans of the Chekka Chivandha Vaanam actor. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens next year.

