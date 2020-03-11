STR starrer Maanaadu team to start shooting in Hyderabad; Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

STR starrer Maanaadu team is all set to fly to Hyderabad for the sext shooting schedule of the Venkat Prabhu directorial.

Kollywood star STR aka Simbu’s next film Maanaadu is one of the most awaited projects of the year. While the film was being shot in Chennai, new media reports suggest that the team has wrapped up Chennai schedule and they will be flying to Hyderabad amid Coronavirus scare to shoot the film’s next schedule. After finishing Hyderabad schedule, it is expected that they would be starting the third schedule in Coimbatore, which will go on for about 40 days.



Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu has SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Y Gee Mahendran in key roles. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran and Karunakaran are also roped in to play prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. Suresh Kamatchi, after settling down the initial issues with STR, is producing the film under his home banner, Amma Creations.



It is being said that the film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, will be a political-thriller. Videos of Simbu, working out vigorously for his role in the film, were shared by the producer and received massive attention from the fans of the Chekka Chivandha Vaanam actor. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens next year. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Simbu will be joining hands with National Award winning director Cheran. According to reports, Cheran had narrated an emotional story to Simbu, and the actor was impressed with the story. An official word on this has not been made yet.

Credits :The Times Of India

Read More