STR unveils title look of Harish Kalyan and Bindhu Madhavi starrer Yaarukkum Anjael

Yaarukkum Anjael, which will have Harish Kalyan and Bindhu Madhavi in lead roles, had its title look unveiled by STR aka Simbu.

Kollywood star Harish Kalyan took to his Twitter space and shared a video, in which Kollywood megastar Simbu aka STR can be seen unveiling the title look of the former’s next film Yaarukkum Anjael. It has Bindhu Madhavi as the female lead and Darshana Banik in a crucial role. After helming Puriyaadha Puthir and Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, this film will be the third venture of director Ranjit Jeyakodi, which is being produced by Third Eye Entertainment.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, who is currently busy with the shooting of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, Master, also shared the film’s title look on his Twitter space. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, “Happy to announce the title of my beloved director @jeranjit ‘s next movie #YaarukkumAnjael My wishes to @thebindumadhavi @DarshanaBanik.” Media reports suggest that the film will be a female-centric one and it will be a nail-biting thriller. Sam CS has been roped in to compose music for the film.

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan’s Dharala Prabhu is all set to hit the big screens on March 13. The film is the official Tamil remake of Bollywood movie, Vicky Donor. Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the film is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment and it has Vivekh in an important role. Tanya Hope will be seen as the female lead. The film made headlines when the makers announced that the film will have eight musicians to compose music.

