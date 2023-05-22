STR48: Silambarasan TR begins his next with Desingh Periyasamy; Shares PICS with producer Kamal Haasan

Silambarasan TR has teamed up with director Desingh Periyasamy for his next film. The director is known for Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal. Kamal Haasan is bankrolling the film under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films. Tentatively titled STR48, the shoot has officially begun.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of Simbu with Kamal Haasan and director Desingh. In the pics, the Pathu Thala is seen clad in a black shirt and cream trousers with a long hairstyle. According to reports, the actor is undergoing a massive transformation for the film. He has reportedly learned martial arts in Thailand and is taking intense training in London for the film.

Sharing that STR48 begins, the makers wrote, "#STR48 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Atman #SilambarasanTR #RKFI56_STR48 #BLOODandBATTLE." Silambarasan TR also shared the photos of his next on Twitter and wrote, "##BLOODandBATTLE Rages. #STR48."

Check out Silambarasan TR's STR48 pics here;

About STR48

The details about the cast and crew of STR48 are yet to be announced. Earlier, it was reported that the music will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that STR48 is being made on a whopping budget. A source close to the film revealed to us, “It’s an out-and-out action film in the period set up and director Desingh Periyasamy plans to mount it as the biggest STR film till date. The estimated budget of the film will be around Rs 100 crore, thereby emerging the costliest film of STR’s career. It features STR in a dual role, and both the characters have their own distinct identity,”

Professional front

Silambarasan TR is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster second innings in his acting career. The last two films of the actor, Maanandu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu emerged as massive box-office successes. Simbu is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming fantasy film, helmed by AR Murugadoss.



