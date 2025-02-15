STR51: Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu opens up about Silambarasan TR starrer fantasy film

Silambarasan TR recently unveiled his character poster for his next movie, tentatively titled STR51. The film is slated to be released in 2026. Now, the movie’s director, Ashwath Marimuthu, has spilled details about it.

In an interview with SS Music, Ashwath weighed in on how Silambarasan starrer features him as “God of Love” but has a different aesthetic to that of what is usually portrayed.

In his conversation, the director described, “The character is god of love, but it is not a love story. The movie is definitely meant for fans, but it also has elements that audiences expect from me. We had unveiled earlier for its announcement as well how the movie would be a vintage style STR flick.” (translated from Tamil).

Continuing on the same, the director revealed how the photo shoot for the announcement poster and character poster had a different kind of nature to it. While he and his entire team had created AI mockups to prepare the actor, the actual photoshoot made it more awe-filled.

Additionally, the director described how STR transitions from being a friendly person in life to a menacing version on screen. He also said the character itself has a lot of flaws in this movie.

Check out the character poster:

Moving ahead, director Ashwath Marimuthu is soon set to hit the big screens this year with the movie Dragon. The film, slated to release on February 21, 2025, features Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role.

The movie is touted as a coming-of-age comedy-drama about Raghavan, a troubled college student who, after a devastating breakup, decides to become successful quickly by entering the world of financial fraud.

With Pradeep in the lead, the movie also has actors Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR is set to appear in the movie Thug Life, which stars Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. The Mani Ratnam directorial gangster action flick is slated to release on June 5, 2025.