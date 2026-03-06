STR51: Silambarasan starrer confirms paradise concept, director reveals film has multiple heroines

Silambarasan TR is currently working on Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. As the actor is next set to collaborate with Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu, the director has revealed that the upcoming film will revolve around the concept of paradise.

Ashwath Marimuthu about his film with Silambarasan TR

Speaking at the Jeppiar Icon Awards, Ashwath Marimuthu said, “Dragon advocated the importance of education, while STR51 will focus on paradise. However, I won’t impose a message on the film; it will flow naturally. It’s a fantastic script. There are many interesting elements that I can’t reveal right now.”

The director added, “Actor Santhanam will also be part of the film, and the music director will be someone you deeply love. Moreover, the movie will also feature multiple heroines.”

Earlier, there were reports that Mrunal Thakur might make her Tamil debut with the STR starrer. However, this remains unconfirmed for now.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, STR51 is said to be a fantasy romantic actioner. The movie will reportedly feature Simbu in the role of the “God of Love,” with the filmmaker promising a film reminiscent of the actor’s vintage ventures.

In an earlier interview, director Ashwath Marimuthu revealed that STR51 is currently in the scripting stage. As the film is expected to release in 2027, shooting is likely to begin alongside the final schedule of Arasan.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, co-starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action film revolved around the rivalry between an ageing don and his foster son after animosity developed between them due to a misunderstanding.

Apart from Haasan and STR, the film also featured Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and several others in pivotal roles. The movie received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, STR is currently filming Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. The gangster actioner is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe and serves as a spin-off of the Dhanush-starrer. With Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead, the film also features Tourist Family fame Yogalakshmi and Chaitra J Achar in key roles.

ALSO READ: Mammootty, Mohanlal starrer Patriot blacklisted by Kerala theaters before release? Here’s what we know